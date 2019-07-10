A new Walker Library, a future SuperOne Food Store and the new pickleball courts in city park were the top items discussed at the June 20 city council meeting.
The council directed the Library Board and city staff to move forward in developing building plans for a 44- by 112-foot library with Lucachick Architecture, to be built on the current site.
Councilor Gary Wilkening stressed this needs to get done as the current building has sunk about 4 inches because it was built on soil that wasn’t properly compacted.
SuperOne Foods update
The city of Walker and Miner’s Inc., have agreed to enter into a developer’s agreement so a new SuperOne Foods Store can be built at the end of Tower Avenue along Highway 371.
The project will include the city extending public utility lines to serve the development, and costs be equitably distributed among all property owners along the development area.
A motion made by Wilkening for the city to enter into a developer’s agreement on the application approval and permitting process required for the project, to include Miner’s establishing an escrow account to complete the project, unanimously passed. The agreement requires Miner’s to put money down and to compensate the city for costs.
Mayor Jed Shaw asked if a letter could be drafted explaining how the abatement process works, if they [Miner’s] own both parcels, and whether the city is looking to do the abatement process to offset the costs of the entire project.
City Administrator Terri Bjorklund asked the council to make a motion, which they did and which passed, requesting city staff work with David Drown and Associates in drafting a letter to Miner’s regarding the abatement process.
Wilkening said the next step is to work with the Tabaka interests to find out where they are at. The council also discussed the possibility of having Ulteig and Associates figure out a more accurate number on the cost. Wilkening made a motion to direct Ulteig to develop linear footage as a percentage to property as the maps show, which unanimously passed.
New pickleball courts
The three new pickleball courts in the lower city park, have garnered a lot of comments.
Some like the new courts, while others think they took up too much green space.
Back in April, the council approved a proposal for two pickleball courts to be constructed next to two other courts that were built two years ago but were never completed. The courts, along with all necessary fencing, nets and miscellaneous items, were paid by Dave Cochran.
Wilkening thinks the pickleball courts are great, but doesn’t think the placement was thought through well enough. He thought the courts should have gone next to the water plant in the upper park.
Councilor Char Moore stated she has received nothing but compliments, adding that there was once a basketball court there but now its pickleball courts. She also said the courts are in a perfect spot.
Wilkening pointed out that the basketball court did not have a big green fence around it.
The basketball court was actually next to the tennis courts and the sand volleyball court on the outside. The volleyball court was moved next to the tennis courts and the pickleball courts have a bigger footprint and took away green space.
Wilkening said it may cost the city $20,000 or $30,000 to move the pickleball courts, and it may be next year or 20 years from now, it will be money well spent.
Both Moore and Wilkening requested the Park Board revisit this, with Wilkening asking them to look at where they can replace the green space.
