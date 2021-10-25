Pictured are (from left) Mike Paulus, Brad Spry, Marina Lovell, Pat Kastning and Doug Cook.
The newest members inducted into the Walker Rotary Club Oct. 12 were Cass County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Mike Paulus and Economic Developer Marina Lovell. The club’s weekly Tuesday programs feature speakers of interest to the community such as the Cass County EDC. You can find information regarding the latest speakers on FaceBook at Walker Rotary 5580, Instagram at walker_rotary or the website www.clubrunner.ca/walker. Pictured are (from left) Paulus, Brad Spry, Lovell, Pat Kastning and Doug Cook.

