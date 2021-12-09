Pictured are (from left) Rotary President Brad Spry, Don Bernin, Corry Hill, Arnold Volker and Membership Chair Doug Cook. Not pictured is Dawson Volker.
Photo submitted

Next Innovations owner Arnold Volker was installed Nov. 30 as the newest Walker Rotary Corporate member, along with Associate Corporate  members Don Bernin, Corry Hill and Dawson Volker. Pictured are (from left) Rotary President Brad Spry, Bernin, Hill, Arnold Volker and Membership Chair Doug Cook. Not pictured is Dawson Volker.

