Tom Gohn (center) is pictured with Membership Chair Doug Cook (left) and sponsor Dan Eikenberry.
Submitted by Walker Rotary

The Walker Rotary Club inducted new member Tom Gohn Sept. 5 during the regular meeting. Gohn (center) is pictured with Membership Chair Doug Cook (left) and sponsor Dan Eikenberry.

  
