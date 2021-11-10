Walker Rotary’s newest member, John Marsh (left), was installed Nov. 2 by Membership Chair Doug Cook.
Photo submitted

Walker Rotary’s newest member, John Marsh (left), was installed Nov. 2 by Membership Chair Doug Cook. John’s sponsor, Terry Holly, welcomed him via Zoom from Arizona. Thanks to technology, snowbirds and those who are home or at the office can still participate in weekly program meetings via zoom. However, in-person attendees have lunch together and meet terrific speakers. If interested in attending, contact Rotary President Brad Spry at (218) 839-4891.

