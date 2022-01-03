Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation beginning Jan. 1, 2022, to $10.33 an hour for large employers and $8.42 an hour for other state minimum wages.
As of Jan. 1, 2021:
• Large employers must pay at least $10.33 an hour when the employer’s annual gross revenues are $500,000 or more.
• Small employers must pay at least $8.42 an hour when the employer’s annual gross revenues are less than $500,000.
• The training wage rate, $8.42 an hour, may be paid to employees younger than 20 years of age for the first 90 consecutive days of employment.
• The youth wage rate, $8.42 an hour, may be paid to employees younger than 18 years of age.
These state minimum-wage rates will not apply to work performed in the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, which have higher minimum-wage rates.
Employee notice updates may be required
As part of Minnesota’s employee notice requirement, employers are required to provide each employee with a written notice of any change, before the change takes effect, including a change to the employee’s rate of pay. Learn more about the employee notice requirement at www.dli.mn.gov/business/employment-practices/employee-notice
Required poster updated, available
Minnesota law requires employers to display some state-mandated posters in a location where employees can easily see them. The posters are available at no cost and need to be updated only when Minnesota law changes. An updated minimum-wage rate poster, as well as other workplace posters, can be found at www.dli.mn.gov/about-department/workplace-posters. More information about Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates is available at www.dli.mn.gov/business/employment-practices/minimum-wage-minnesota
2021 Minnesota minimum wage report released
The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry has released its 2021 Minnesota minimum-wage report.
Key findings
• Actual minimum wages for Minnesota, Minneapolis and St. Paul: The Minnesota minimum wage, $10.08 an hour for large employers in 2021, is adjusted annually for inflation. The minimum wages for employers of different sizes in Minneapolis and St. Paul will reach $15.00 in various years from 2022 to 2027 and will be adjusted for inflation thereafter.
• Actual annual earnings at the minimum wage: For workers earning the Minnesota minimum hourly wage and working 40 hours a week, annual wages in 2021 are $20,966 for workers at large employers and $17,077 for workers at small employers. As of July 1, 2021, workers in Minneapolis earn annual full-time wages of $29,640 at large employers and $26,000 at small employers, while St. Paul workers earn $26,000 at large employers and $22,880 at small employers.
• Inflation-adjusted minimum wages: Adjusting for inflation, the 2021 Minnesota large-employer minimum wage of $10.08 an hour is somewhat below the average rate of the federal minimum wage for 1960 through 1980, which was $10.66. When the Minneapolis and St. Paul minimum wages reach $15.00, they will be higher, adjusting for inflation, than the $12.37 peak reached by the federal minimum wage in 1968.
