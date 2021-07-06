Gather up your friends and family members, and head for the exciting, first-ever Next Generation Art and Health Festival Saturday and Sunday in Walker.
The two-day event will be held on the campus of Next Innovations, 7981 Town Hall Road NW, Walker. Hours are 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
With more than 50 vendors, live music, food, art, and classes plus demonstrations, there’s sure to be something for every interest and every taste. Add to that a two-mile trail walk and longboard/bike ride!
Next Innovations is a leader in the design and manufacture of indoor and outdoor decorative art. It offers more than 350 creative products that are sold through a wide range of retailers — from art galleries and specialty boutiques to hardwares and garden centers.
The event is co-sponsored by the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce, Next Innovations and LiveHealthy/Cass County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.