Gather up your friends and family members, and head for the exciting, first-ever Next Generation Art and Health Festival Saturday and Sunday in Walker.

The two-day event will be held on the campus of Next Innovations, 7981 Town Hall Road NW, Walker. Hours are 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

With more than 50  vendors, live music, food, art, and classes plus  demonstrations, there’s sure to be something for every interest and every taste. Add to that a two-mile trail walk and longboard/bike ride!

Next Innovations is a leader in the design and manufacture of indoor and outdoor decorative art. It offers more than 350 creative products  that are sold through a wide range of retailers — from art galleries and specialty boutiques to hardwares and garden centers.

The event is co-sponsored by the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce, Next Innovations and LiveHealthy/Cass County.

