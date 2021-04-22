The first Next Generation Art and Health Festival, hosted by Next Innovations, will be held July 10-11 in Walker.
Join your friends at this festival featuring more than 50 vendors, music, food, classes and even a 5K community trail walk and longboard/bike ride.
This festival is sure to be the highlight of the summer. It will be held at the Next Innovations campus, 7981 Town Hall Road NW, Walker.
Vendor applications are being accepted now; spots are limited. For more information or how to register, contact Next Innovations at (218) 547-5990.
