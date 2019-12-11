Next Innovations of Walker has acquired Quicor, a division of Cedar-Holdings, Inc., of Thief River Falls.
Quicor, a leader in the lawn and garden industry for more than 25 years, is known for its high quality and unique USA-made designs of shepherd hooks, planter stands, and many other distinctive yard and patio items.
Next Innovations, which was founded in 2002, serves the garden, gift, and gallery industries and offers attractive, decorative metal art products with an exclusive artisan twist. During the transition, the two companies will work together to continue to create the high-quality garden décor their customers have come to expect, with all manufacturing done at the Next Innovations’ factory in Walker.
“Next Innovations is a perfect fit to carry on the Quicor brand and to serve our customers,” noted Doug Steiger, president of Quicor.
Arnold Volker, president of Next Innovations, stated, “Next Innovations is excited to add a new line and to continue the brand reputation that Quicor has developed. With the increase in offshore tariffs and the focus on buying American-made products, it is a perfect time for us to increase our offerings with additional, high-quality lines that are made by American workers with American steel and raw products.”
Check out Next Innovations’ full line of products, including the Quicor line, at www.nextinnovations.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.