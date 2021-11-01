World class productions take place every day in Walker, at Next Innovations. Their market reaches past Walker throughout the United States and around the world.
Next Innovations (NI) manufactures many products from the traditional wind spinners developed in 2002, to the now advanced art design reproductions of original drawings. They also work with submitted art or a favorite photograph.
All images are produced on steel or aluminum, with a life span that depends on the exposure to UV light from the sun. All products are powder coated, which lasts much longer than something simply painted with the best of paints.
Arnold Volker, the sole owner of Next Innovations located at 7981 Township Hall Road just off Cass County Road 12 in Shingobee Township, has worked there since 2007. He acquired the business in 2014, a few years after founder John Zacher died.
Next Innovations withstood the recession of 2008 that cut the business from 84 employees to 12 in a matter of months. Volker’s method of conducting his multifaceted businesses was to keep adding diversified companies that assisted in the efficiency of production and helped cut end cost. He continues this practice today.
The Walker Rotary Club recently took a tour of the facility and saw many of the products being produced, including the afore-mentioned artwork, thick steel shooting targets, retail signage like Lundrigans Clothing, Portage Brewing, Heritage Arts Gifts and soon to be delivered informational signs at Evergreen Cemetery all in Walker.
With the staffing limitations that many businesses are experiencing, Volker works in virtually every aspect of production. Next Innovations has employees ranging from age 15 years old working in the summer to several people who came out of retirement and are doing a fabulous job, plus many ages in between.
In the past the firm was producing the popular wind spinners at 5,000 units per day. They held the record in QVC Germany at $18,000 per minute in sales.
Volker also holds Zoom meetings on how to perform a print and press business to work with NI. He has had up to 300 participants at a time.
“Many of our art products are clear coated, and you can easily see the grinding of the part that gives it a reflective effect giving a refraction of the light, which is what we are known for,” Volker said. “Under the light these pieces really pop. The printing process we use is called dye-sublimation, which uses special printers turning the ink into a gas that dyes the powder coating. The first thing we do is cut the metal, sand, grind and paint. People do like our quality of finished product. When you look at a product that has been powder-coated the vibrancy really pops.”
Next Innovations has diversified through their catalog for retail, wholesale and e-commerce, and they have a website for retail sales. Last year they reported an increase of about 45 percent; and through June of this year, they were up almost 50 percent.
“We are looking at bringing back another shift for our new products and business acquisitions that are in development,” Volker noted.
To create some of their products employees use a water jet or laser that can cut through 1.5 feet of granite, aluminum or thick steel. The water jet runs off a 60-horsepower motor to produce 60,000 pounds per square inch.
Dawson Volker, Arnold’s son, has developed a line of shooting targets and manufactured the jigs to speed production. He first got into shooting targets in 4-H at age 12 and invented a new concept in targets called Shoot and Spin.
With help from his dad, he filed and received a patent and was featured on the front page of The Bemidji Pioneer, and a section cover in the Star-Tribune. Then the NRA picked it up. The targets are now available at Cabela’s, Bass Pro Shops and Amazon.
The younger Volker is currently redesigning Body Armor that will stop most bullets up to 50 caliber by taking the bullet or BBs and their fragments and absorbing the energy.
He is also putting the finishing touches on a bald eagle with an 18-foot wingspan, painted in red, white, and blue.
“We are always looking for new innovations and perfecting what we are currently offering,” Volker said.
Visit the website at metalmaker.com or the retail showroom for durable colorful items for gifts, home, business and garden art. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
