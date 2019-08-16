Next Innovations is an innovative young company specializing in decorative home decor, gifts and garden products. It has its headquarters, manufacturing facility and a factory outlet store located right here, in the beautiful northwoods of Walker. All products are designed by an in-house design team and are engineered and produced at this local facility. Next Innovations, 7981 Town Hall Road, NW, is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (218) 547-5990). Arnold Volker of Next Innovations receives his First Business Dollar from Cindy Wannarka of the Chamber.
