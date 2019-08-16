Arnold Volker of Next Innovations receives his First Business Dollar from Cindy Wannarka of the Chamber.
Photo submitted

Next Innovations is an innovative young company specializing in decorative home decor, gifts and garden products. It has its headquarters, manufacturing facility and a factory outlet store located right here, in the beautiful northwoods of Walker. All products are designed by an in-house design team and are engineered and produced at this local facility.  Next Innovations, 7981 Town Hall Road, NW, is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (218) 547-5990).  Arnold Volker of Next Innovations receives his First Business Dollar from Cindy Wannarka of the Chamber.

