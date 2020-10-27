The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and the Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors has rolled out the third video interview of its six-part campaign series entitled, Faces of Fire/Electrical, which features personal stories of people impacted by electrical incidents and demonstrates the need for continued education and awareness about electrical hazards in the workplace and at home.
The latest video in the series introduces Amy Acton, Chief Executive Officer of the Phoenix Society, who, at the age of 18, suffered an electrical burn injury while working a summer job at a marina. When the mast of the sailboat she and her colleagues were moving struck an overhead power line, Acton, who was at the rear of the boat, fell against the metal rudder as the electrical current passed through it. She suffered extensive burn injuries to her neck and hands.
Electrical hazards come in a variety of forms from overhead powerlines to defective wiring or damaged equipment, and workers may be exposed to electrical hazards in a wide array of work environments. Powerlines remain a leading cause of electrical fatalities. Between 2011 – 2018, 38 percent of all electrically related workplace fatalities were caused by overhead powerlines, according to Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI).
“Electrical hazards are present in a variety of work settings but their danger may not always be recognized by employees, particularly by those working in unfamiliar work settings or those who don’t have the necessary electrical safety training,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “The Faces of Fire/Electrical campaign reminds workers and employers that safety training is not only critical for electrical professionals but important for the many others who may be exposed to electrical hazards in their daily work activities.”
Over the course of the campaign, a new video interview will be highlighted each month demonstrating the importance of workplace and home safety, in addition to related electrical safety resources and information.
Faces of Fire/Electrical features six personal stories of electrical burn survivors whose lives have been forever altered and how more understanding, training, and a change in work culture could have significantly impacted these outcomes. Woven into these stories of resilience is an additional interview with a physician dedicated to the complete physical and emotional healing of patients suffering from a burn injury. Through these video interviews and written profiles, Faces of Fire/Electrical is a resource for electrical and non-electrical workers, and the general public to learn more about the importance of electrical safety.
Since her injury, Acton has dedicated her career to advocating for the expansion of burn recovery services and resources of burn survivors and their loved ones. Starting her career as a burn nurse and later a nurse manager at the burn center where she was treated, Acton later joined the Phoenix Society and along with dedicated staff and volunteers has developed and expanded several national programs that have greatly increased accessibility to long-term recovery resources for those in the burn community.
While many electrical injuries prove fatal, those that are not can be particularly debilitating, oftentimes involving complicated recoveries and lasting emotional and physical impact. The Faces of Fire/Electrical campaign ultimately works to help build a safer world by teaching others and supporting the burn survivor community in advancing lifelong healing, optimal recovery, and burn and injury prevention.
Visit www.nfpa.org/facesoffire each month to watch the videos. Free resources are now available to download and share, and additional information about the Faces of Fire/Electrical campaign can be found on NFPA’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.