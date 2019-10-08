It was an ideal fall day for the Moondance Harvest Moon held Sept. 28.
The seventh annual event is a unique craft beverage tasting festival that also includes music, food and fun activities throughout the day.
Kathy Bieloh, who started the event back in 2012, said she was happy with the turnout, announcing that the event will be back in 2020.
“The weather was perfect and our numbers were way up this year. It was a great weekend,” she said.
The event actually kicked off the night before as a good crowd turned out for a karaoke contest and restaurant pairing with six area establishments.
Nearly 30 brewing companies attended the event, showcasing their beers, spirits and wines. In the Beer-Wine-Spirits Best in Show competition, Bemidji Brewing came out on top with more than 1,000 votes cast.
For the third year in a row the Wood Duck Challenge was held, where 20 or so people build wood duck houses to win thousands of dollars in prizes. The finished wood duck houses are donated to Ducks Unlimited.
Competitors have 20 minutes to construct and decorate their wood duck houses, with prizes given out to the top three judged houses.
Milwaukee-Acme Tools paid the entry fee for all the competitors and also gave away a grand prize that consisted of a bag full of Milwaukee Tools.
Bieloh also gave away Moondance tickets to the top three finishers.
Many other door prizes and Moondance tickets were given away to those who won some of the zany contests like the Red Neck Olympics, Cornhole Tournament, Hashtag Contest and Medallion Hunt.
The night concluded with Timmy Haus performing at 6 p.m. followed by 32 Below.
“I want to thank all those people who volunteer to make this event such a great success. We have several volunteers who ‘bust their butts’ to make this event great,” Bieloh said.
Bieloh said with the success this year, the 2020 event will be held Sept. 26.
