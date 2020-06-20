Minnesota employees and their employers will benefit from more than $2.7 million in state grants to fund employment-based dual training for 589 current and new employees as part of the Minnesota Dual-Training Pipeline.
The program’s Dual Training Grants give dual trainees the opportunity to earn while they learn and help businesses meet their workforce needs. Four industries with in-demand, high-growth occupations are eligible to receive grants: advanced manufacturing, agriculture, health care services and information technology.
“We’re hearing stories of how the COVID-19 pandemic has Minnesotans re-thinking the importance and value of higher education as the path to achieving their career goals,” said Commissioner Dennis Olson, Minnesota Office of Higher Education. “This employer/student partnership is finding increased success and value this year, both in terms of meeting individual goals, as well as addressing changing workforce needs.”
This year, more than $2 million of the grants are being awarded to companies located in greater Minnesota. Employees will earn a wide variety of industry-recognized degrees, certificates and credentials as part of this program that will help improve their skills and advance their careers. The grants will support 31 employers in advanced manufacturing, two in agriculture, 15 in health care and one in information technology. All employers invest in their employees, ensuring robust training programs that require additional, ongoing resources.
The Minnesota Office of Higher Education (OHE) administers the Dual Training Grant program, in collaboration with the Minnesota Dual-Training Pipeline at the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI). Grant funds can be used to cover the cost of dual trainees’ tuition, fees and required materials for the related instruction training in program occupations.
“The Minnesota Dual-Training Pipeline pairs on-the-job training and classroom learning to provide skills for workers while helping employers meet their workforce needs,” said Nancy Leppink, DLI commissioner. “Apprenticeships and dual training are important training models that help Minnesota employers recruit and retain employees. We are excited to continue our support of these programs with this new round of grants.”
Grants are being awarded to the following organizations near Walker:
• Grand Village, Grand Rapids
• Greater Bemidji, Bemidji
• Lamb Weston RDO Frozen, Park Rapids
• Pequot Tool & Manufacturing, Pequot Lakes
• Sanford Health Network, Bemidji
• The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society, Brainerd
For more information about Dual Training Grants contact Megan Fitzgibbon at (651) 355-0606 or megan.fitzgibbon@state.mn.us
