BEMIDJI — The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is seeking applicants to join the Landlord Risk Mitigation Fund Advisory Committee. The committee’s primary goal is to establish policies and procedures for the Landlord Risk Mitigation Fund and cultivate positive relationships with local landlords, housing providers, social service workers, and young adults experiencing homelessness.  

The Landlord Risk Mitigation Fund is managed by the Northwest Minnesota Foundation Homelessness Program. The fund is open to those under 25 years old who are experiencing homelessness, and are unable to find a landlord willing to rent to them due to their age and/or rental history.

