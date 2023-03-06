BEMIDJI — The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is seeking applicants to join the Landlord Risk Mitigation Fund Advisory Committee. The committee’s primary goal is to establish policies and procedures for the Landlord Risk Mitigation Fund and cultivate positive relationships with local landlords, housing providers, social service workers, and young adults experiencing homelessness.
The Landlord Risk Mitigation Fund is managed by the Northwest Minnesota Foundation Homelessness Program. The fund is open to those under 25 years old who are experiencing homelessness, and are unable to find a landlord willing to rent to them due to their age and/or rental history.
The Landlord Risk Mitigation Fund Advisory Committee is comprised of social service providers, local landlords, real estate experts, and leaders within the regional homeless response system. NMF is seeking applicants who have diverse skillsets and professional experiences, including: regional housing authorities, economic development professionals, local landlords and property managers, real estate professionals, legal experts, health care professionals, mental and behavioral health experts, criminal justice authorities, case managers, social workers, educational professionals, social justice advocates, and young adults with lived experience of homelessness.
Who benefits from the Landlord Risk Mitigation Fund?
• Landlords gain assurance and peace of mind when leasing to tenants who are coming out of homelessness, as well as financial support, if needed.
• Households living through homelessness gain increased access to high-quality, affordable housing, without the barriers of needing to meet standard rental criteria (credit checks, rental history, criminal background checks, and income verification).
• Continuum of Care agencies in Northwest Minnesota gain resources and tools needed to reach their goals of ending homelessness, and provide housing solutions to the community.
• Our systems, such as housing, health care, judicial, and education are more effectively able to serve the community when we collaborate to end homelessness through a housing-first approach and provide housing solutions to those most in need.
Applications for the role of Landlord Risk Mitigation Fund Advisory Committee members will be open until April 3. More information on how to apply, as well as a formal job description, can be found online at www.nwmf.org/landlord-risk-mitigation-fund/
