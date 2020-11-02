Northwest Minnesota Foundation is offering Emergency Relief and Recovery Grants to provide resources to communities and organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This may include but should not be limited to food security, services to the elderly and most vulnerable people, education, mental health, and other services critical to help meet immediate needs in the community. Applicants are encouraged to consider equity and inclusion efforts in their response. Prioritization may be given to organizations offering direct services to vulnerable populations impacted by the pandemic.
Grants up to $10,000 will be considered. Grant pre-applications must be received by Nov. 13 to be considered. Funding decisions will be made Dec. 7. This is a competitive grant process based on the organization’s ability to meet community needs. A subsequent round of funding is estimated to open early 2021.
Eligible applicants must be 501(c)(3) nonprofits, tribal entities, or public agencies located in or serving the 12-county service area (Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Polk, Pennington, Red Lake, and Roseau counties).
Nonprofits with 501(c)(4) and 501(c)(6)designation may apply. Funding may be used for direct services, general operating, technical assistance, training, increased staff capacity, technology, capital improvements, fundraising support, strategic planning, marketing, personal protective equipment, and other needs critical for meeting community needs during the pandemic. Examples of ineligible activities include direct lobbying, political donations, terrorism, propagation of religion, discrimination, legal fees, debt relief, or gambling activities.
For more information or to complete a pre-application, visit the website https://www.nwmf.org/
