The Lake Country Nordic Ski Club will host a free cross-country ski clinic beginning at 10 a.m. Jan. 4 at the Washburn Lake Solitude Area Ski Trail near Outing.
The clinic is open to the general public and is for all levels of skiers, from beginners to experienced. A free lunch will be provided around noon by the ski club.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn about classic skiing techniques and try out the latest ski equipment.
Ski Services Unlimited will also have ski equipment and wax available for purchase after the clinic.
The Washburn Trail parking lot is approximately 1 mile west of Hwy 6 off Lake Washburn Road. Lake Washburn Road is 2 miles north of Outing.
The ski club is also offering cross country skiers the opportunity to have their skis cleaned and freshly waxed. The clean and wax service will be offered Jan. 5 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Cass County Land Department Garage in Backus.
Cross-country skis (even waxless ones) have a glide area. The glide area is the front and back of the ski that is not under the ski binding. The glide area needs to be waxed periodically to make the ski glide farther during strides and to protect the ski base.
You can drop off your cross-country skis after the ski clinic Jan. 4 (at the Washburn Lake Trail) and pick them up Jan. 5 in Backus. Or, you can drop off your skis Jan. 5 and pick them up later that day. It takes about 30 minutes to wax a pair of skis.
If you are not a member of the club, become a club member for $25 and save $10 on this service. This service will be done for a donation (suggested at $20 for club members and $30 for non-members). All proceeds go to the LCNSC to offset costs associated with trail maintenance, ski and social events, etc.
Come on out and treat yourself for the New Year. LCNSC updates and information can be found on our Facebook site.
