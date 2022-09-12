The community is invited to a celebration of the North Country National Scenic Trail (NCNST) and all those who care for it or are interested in learning more about the trails community.
The North Country Trail Association (NCTA) coordinates an annual Celebration event that this year will take place Oct. 5-9 in Walker.
From the leisurely lake walk of downtown Duluth to the rugged Sawtooth Mountains, to the prairies of the Red River Valley to the gentle rolling Laurentian Divide, the NCNST offers a cache of contrasting hiking experiences across its roughly 850 miles in Minnesota. Six volunteer Chapters and multiple Affiliate organizations build, maintain, and promote the Trail across the state.
A variety of activities are offered to Celebration participants, including skills workshops, engaging presentations, many hiking opportunities, and much more. Learn more, connect with the NCTA, and register at northcountrytrail.org/celebration. Registration closes Sept. 14.
The North Country Trail Association develops, maintains, protects, and promotes the North Country National Scenic Trail as the premier hiking path across the northern tier of the United States through a trail-wide coalition of volunteers and partners.
One of 11 National Scenic Trails, the North Country Trail is the longest continuous trail in the United States, connecting eight states from North Dakota to Vermont. A diverse trail, sections of its 4,800 miles route through wilderness, prairie, wetlands, mountains, and both suburban and urban areas. The Association serves as stewards to the Trail and carries out its mission through a network of Trail Community partners, including the National Park Service, affiliated trail groups, and hundreds of volunteers.
