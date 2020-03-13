The North Country Trail spring equinox snowshoe hike is March 21 at 2 p.m.

Meet at the North Country Trail Kiosk south entrance of Itasca State Park on Hubbard County 122. The hike will go on the trail to the Ozawindib Trail junction and back for a total of 2.6 miles.

This is a guided hike. If you have questions, contact Bruce or Linda Johnson at  (218) 732-8051 or brucej@arvig.net

