The North Country Trail Association’s Itasca Moraine Chapter is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the completion of the North Country National Scenic Trail (NCT) across Hubbard County with a hike and celebration Nov. 30.
A guided hike on the Waboose Lake Loop Trail north of Nevis is from 1 to 4 p.m. Meet at the Ace Hardware in Park Rapids at 12:30 to carpool to the guided hike or meet at the Waboose Lake Public Access at 1 p.m.
The celebration will be at Good Life Café, 220 Main Ave South in Park Rapids, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Attend the guided hike to meet other hikers and check out the scenic 4-mile Waboose Lake Loop Trail, which was built by the Itasca Moraine Chapter in 2012. The NCT across Hubbard County (between Itasca State Park and the Chippewa National Forest near Walker) was built between 2001-2009 by and is maintained by local volunteers of the Itasca Moraine Chapter. It was completed Nov. 19, 2009.
Even if you can’t hike with us, you are invited to attend the social gathering in Good Life Cafe’s party room to celebrate, to learn more about the NCT, share your NCT stories, and find out what NCT volunteers do.
Contact Bruce at (218) 732-8051 or brucej@arvig.net with questions. Check facebook.com/NCTinMN for event updates.
