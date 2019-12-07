The local Northern Lakes Vets and Friends group is hosting a family holiday dinner at the American Legion in Pine River Dec. 17 at 6 p.m.
All Veterans, their families and friends are invited to attend this free event. No reservations are required. Dinner includes meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, and vegetable.
The program for the evening will include awards and recognition to groups and individuals who have supported Northern Lakes Vets & Friends through the year.
This event is sponsored in part by Thrivent along with the Northern Lakes Vets and Friends Group, a non-affiliated, long-term support group for veterans who struggle with the effects of their military service and readjusting to civilian life. The group meets weekly on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. throughout the year at the Developmental Achievement Center in Pine River. Other area veterans are invited to attend.
The group hosts numerous events during the year and distributes a quarterly newsletter to area veterans who have registered with the Cass County Veterans Service office.
For more information on this evens or Northern Lakes Vets and Friends group, please contact Doug at (218) 587-3808.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.