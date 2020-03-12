NLOC's 2019 production of "The Drowsy Chaperone" was proclaimed by many as their new "best ever."
Photo submitted

The Northern Light Opera Company’s (NLOC) 2020 summer musical will be “Big Fish,” a rollicking fantasy set in the American South.

The 1998 novel by John August was developed as a fantasy drama movie directed by Tim Burton in 2003.  It was then adapted as a musical with a short run on Broadway in 2017.

This is your invitation to become part of a fun/rewarding adventure and audition to become one of the characters telling this story.

Auditions will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids March 27 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sing one verse of a song, and recite a one- to two-minute monologue.

Dance audition is March 28 at 10:30 a.m. and invited call-backs at 1:30 p.m. Electronic auditions will be accepted.

For more information about characters, vocal range, sides, electronic auditions, etc., check www.northernlightopera.org or info@northernlightopera.org

For the past 18 summers, NLOC has entertained the Heartland Lakes area with professional quality musical theater productions ranging from Gilbert and Sullivan and Broadway blockbusters to more contemporary musicals. Regional community members are led by professional directors to educate and entertain you.

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Region 2 Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

