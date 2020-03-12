The Northern Light Opera Company’s (NLOC) 2020 summer musical will be “Big Fish,” a rollicking fantasy set in the American South.
The 1998 novel by John August was developed as a fantasy drama movie directed by Tim Burton in 2003. It was then adapted as a musical with a short run on Broadway in 2017.
This is your invitation to become part of a fun/rewarding adventure and audition to become one of the characters telling this story.
Auditions will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids March 27 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sing one verse of a song, and recite a one- to two-minute monologue.
Dance audition is March 28 at 10:30 a.m. and invited call-backs at 1:30 p.m. Electronic auditions will be accepted.
For more information about characters, vocal range, sides, electronic auditions, etc., check www.northernlightopera.org or info@northernlightopera.org
For the past 18 summers, NLOC has entertained the Heartland Lakes area with professional quality musical theater productions ranging from Gilbert and Sullivan and Broadway blockbusters to more contemporary musicals. Regional community members are led by professional directors to educate and entertain you.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Region 2 Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.