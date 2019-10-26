The fourth annual Arts and Crafts Fair will be held Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Northern Lights Event Center, Walker, presented by Northern Lights and the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.
Dozens of vendors be displaying unique, sometimes one-of-a-kind creations that are perfect for holiday giving.
More vendors have been added to this year’s fair, but space is still available. To be a vendor, call (218) 547-1313 ASAP.
