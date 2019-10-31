Northern Lights Casino Event Center near Walker will host the fifth annual Arts and Crafts Fair Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sponsored by Northern Lights and the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, dozens of vendors be displaying unique, sometimes one-of-a-kind creations that are perfect for holiday giving.

More vendors have been added to this year’s fair, but space is still available. To be a vendor, call (218) 547-1313.    

