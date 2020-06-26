The Northern Waters Land Trust has launched a social media campaign to promote positivity about the lakes in northern Minnesota.
They are encouraging individuals to share their favorite picture depicting why they love our lakes on the organization’s Facebook page between now and July 15. Eligible participants will be put into a drawing for one of five prize packages, each valued at approximately $50 and coming from local businesses.
Additionally, if the participant mentions a lake association or similar organization in the four-county area, that organization has a chance to win a $500 conservation grant. The more times an organization is mentioned, the more chances it gets! To learn more about the campaign and rules for participating, check out Northern Waters Land Trust Facebook page.
Northern Waters Land Trust, formerly the Leech Lake Area Watershed Foundation, is a non-profit charitable 501(c)(3) organization working in north central Minnesota in the counties of Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard and Aitkin. Uniquely positioned to do this critical work, we work in partnership with conservation-minded volunteers, landowners, lake associations, local, state, federal and tribal agencies, and other conservation organizations. Northern Waters Land Trust is accredited by the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, a program of the Land Trust Alliance. We abide by the Land Trust Standards and Practices and operate in an ethical, legal and technically sound manner. For more information, go to https://northernwaterslandtrust.org/
