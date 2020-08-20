Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing and Hubbard counties — Northern Waters Land Trust (NWLT) thanks all the participants of last month’s social media campaign to promote positivity about the lakes in northern Minnesota.
More than 50 individuals representing at least 17 lakes participated in the photo-sharing campaign illustrating why they love our lakes.
Liz Anderson, Kris Carlson, Jane Freeberg, Gayl Hohbein and Mark Persons were the lucky participants that won an “Up North” prize bag of local goodies. Individuals should contact NWLT to arrange pick-up or delivery of their prize.
Cedar Lake Conservancy in Aitkin County was awarded the $500 conservation grant that participants were able to nominate their local association to win. Debbie Campbell, president of Cedar Lake Conservancy, shares that education and water testing are crucial for their organization to help maintain their lake for future generations.
“We have an active, interested membership and a dedicated Conservation Committee which includes energetic lake stewards. As property owners, our investment is greatly enhanced by good water quality and the lake’s overall environment,” said Campbell. Cedar Lake Conservancy will use the grant to further their education efforts.
The campaign was made possible by an “action team” from Thrivent Financial. Thrivent is a membership-owned fraternal and holistic financial services organization. For more information about Thrivent, go to https://www.thrivent.com/
About Northern Waters Land Trust
Northern Waters Land Trust, formerly the Leech Lake Area Watershed Foundation, is a non-profit charitable 501(c)(3) organization working in north central Minnesota in the counties of Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard and Aitkin.
Uniquely positioned to do this critical work, we work in partnership with conservation-minded volunteers, landowners, lake associations, local, state, federal and tribal agencies, and other conservation organizations. Northern Waters Land Trust is an accredited land trust by the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, a program of the Land Trust Alliance.
We abide by the Land Trust Standards and Practices and operate in an ethical, legal and technically sound manner. For more information, go to https://northernwaterslandtrust.org/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.