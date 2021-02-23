The Northern Waters Land Trust is exploring an expansion of their conservation programs and is surveying members of lake associations in Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing and Hubbard counties for input on the growing needs of the region.
Since 1995, the Northern Waters Land Trust has partnered with landowners, lake associations, local, state, federal and tribal agencies, and other conservation organizations on 64 projects that have protected more than 3,463 acres of critical fish and wildlife habitat and protected 159,136 feet of sensitive shoreline. Their vision is a region that will have clean lakes, rivers, wetlands, and forests that support a diversity of fish and wildlife and that we will leave this legacy for future generations.
In a message sent to lake associations across the four-county region, Board Chair David Miller writes, “As we look to the future and consider ways to better support our valued and critical partners in this work, we are seeking your input to understand your individual and collective needs. We know that we cannot accomplish our vision alone and have been exploring ways to expand our organization’s impact across our service region and meet the needs of our communities.”
All individuals that are currently connected to a lake association within the specified counties are invited to complete the survey found on Northern Waters Land Trust homepage at www.northernwaterslandtrust.org. The organization is requesting all surveys be completed by March 1.
About Northern Waters Land Trust
Northern Waters Land Trust, formerly the Leech Lake Area Watershed Foundation, is a non-profit charitable 501(c)(3) organization working in north central Minnesota in the counties of Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard, and Aitkin. Uniquely positioned to do this critical work, we work in partnership with conservation-minded volunteers, landowners, lake associations, local, state, federal and tribal agencies, and other conservation organizations.
Northern Waters Land Trust is an accredited land trust by the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, a program of the Land Trust Alliance. We abide by the Land Trust Standards and Practices and operate in an ethical, legal and technically sound manner. For more information, go to https://northernwaterslandtrust.org/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.