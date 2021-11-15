Bill and Lisa Garbe, owners of Northlakes Marine and Auto near Hackensack, are new members of the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. The Garbes have been operating the family business since 1989 at their current location on County Road 5 with both their children — Nick and Ally — participating in the daily operations. Northlakes Marine and Auto performs mechanical and collision repair on boats and cars of all makes and models, and is willing to take on any fabricating or welding job you may need done as well. With a desire to spend more time outdoors, the Garbes took on a line of electric bikes last year. The Rambo electric bike sales and rentals are at a second location on Highway 371 in Hackensack right off the bike trail. The location has access to 157 paved miles of trails to take you toward Pine River, to Walker and beyond. “It was a wonderful experience to share our love of e-bikes and the woods with so many new friends this summer, and we are already looking forward to next season,” Bill and Lisa said. So whether it is your boat, car or bike, Northlakes Marine and Auto wants to keep you in the water, on the road and enjoying the trails!
Northlakes Marine and Auto joins Chamber
Gail Deboer
