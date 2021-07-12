On Jan. 19-23, 2022, a new partnership will begin for the snowmobilers of Special Olympics Minnesota.
This 34-year-old event has proudly partnered with Chase on the Lake and the city of Walker to begin a new era of snowmobiling in this area. This will involve the staff of Chase on the Lake, City officials, law enforcement, Walker Fire Department, Special Olympics teams. American Legion Color Guard, WHA Schools, local spiritual leaders for blessing of the sleds, and the public.
The Northland 300 is a fundraising snowmobile ride that not only raises funds year-round for Minnesota’s Special Olympics athletes, but demonstrates safe and responsible snowmobiling.
If you have never seen the Torch of Hope brought in by Special Olympics athletes and the lighting of the cauldron, you will want to be present. This will take place Jan. 20 at 9 a.m. on the beech in front of Chase on the lake.
The Northland 300 will also hold an ATV Ride Sept. 25 at the Stomping Grounds in Akeley. Pre-registration is Sept. 24 from 5-9 p.m. at the Stomping Grounds. From 5-7 p.m., the Fabulous DelCounts will play the very best of Rock and Roll, also at the Stomping Grounds.
The Northland 300 Board of Directors continues to work out details to make these new partnerships the best ever. They will be announced as they are confirmed.
To take part in this exciting event, contact Kathy Karkula at (612) 840-9660 or email to karkulak300@icloud.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.