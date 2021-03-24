Eagles avenge regular-season loss to Cherry with second-half surge
Northland shot better than 50 percent from the field and were 17-22 from the foul line as they avenged a regular-season loss and beat host Cherry 73-58 Saturday afternoon in the second round of the Section 7A playoffs.
Coach Chris Carlson said it was just a great team effort. “We just played an all-around better game this time. The first half was a battle, but in the second half they went a little cold and we just kept playing our game and making shots.”
The Eagles were 13-27 shooting two’s and 10-20 on three’s. They also only had 13 turnovers.
Alec Wake led the team with 22 points, Harris Carlson scored 19, and both Nolan Carlson and Aiden Carlson scored nine. Carson Johnson scored all seven of his points in the second half as Northland outscored the hosts 39-25.
Harris Carlson had seven rebounds, Wake six, and Nolan Carlson and Aiden Carlson each had five.
Late in the second half and holding a double-digit lead, Carlson said the team was very deliberate on offense. The Eagles were able to run about a minute off the clock to get the best shot possible, and once the Spartans began to panic and commit some fouls, the Eagles sank the free throws.
Isaac Asuma led all scoring with 30 points, but 20 of those points came in the first half.
The win moves Northland into the section semifinals where they will play at No. 1 Nashwauk-Keewatin Wednesday night. The first time Northland played at Nashwauk-Keewatin back on Feb. 5, the Eagles had one of their worst shooting nights of the season and fell 80-58 in a game that was actually closer than the score indicates. Northland, which trailed 28-18 at the half, was behind by only seven points with about seven minutes to play.
Northland wins at home
The Eagles opened the playoffs Thursday night with a convincing 91-59 home win over Wrenshall.
Northland, which jumped out to a 52-26 halftime lead, made 10 three-pointers and finished with a season-high 25 assists.
Six Northland players scored in double figures with brothers Harris and Nolan Carlson leading the way with 22 points each. Alec Wake finished with 14 points, Carson Johnson scored 11 and Aiden Carlson added 10.
Nathan Johnson pulled down eight rebounds to lead the team, with Carson Johnson, Nolan Carlson and Wake each having five boards. Both Harris Carlson and Carson Johnson had six assists, and Wake finished with five.
“We shot the ball really well, and just played a good game,” said Coach Carlson.
Mason Perry led Wrenshall with 20 points.
