The week of Jan. 20-24, 2021 will begin a new partnership for the snowmobilers of Special Olympics Minnesota. This 33-year-old event has proudly partnered with Chase on the Lake and the city of Walker to begin a new era of snowmobiling in this area.
This will involve the staff of Chase on the Lake, Walker city officials, law enforcement and fire department, Special Olympics teams, the Walker American Legion Color Guard, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School, local spiritual leaders for the Blessing of the Sleds, and the public.
The Northland 300 is a fundraising snowmobile ride that not only raises funds year-round for the athletes of Special Olympics Minnesota, but it also demonstrates safe and responsible snowmobiling.
If you have never seen the Torch of Hope being brought in by athletes of Special Olympics and the Lighting of the Cauldron, then you will want to be present Jan. 21, 2021, on the beach on Leech Lake in front of Chase on the Lake.
Until then, the Northland 300 Board of Directors will be working on all the details needed to make this new partnership the best ever. Details will be announced as they are confirmed.
To be part of this exciting event, contact Kathy Karkula at (612) 840-9660.
