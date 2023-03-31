The Northwest Continuum of Care, based in Bemidji, received funding for all of its requested projects.
BEMIDJI — The Northwest Continuum of Care has been awarded nearly $1.5 million by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through its FY2022 funding opportunity.

The NWCoC is a regional planning body comprised of stakeholders throughout Northwest Minnesota who share a commitment to ending homelessness in our region. The Northwest Minnesota Foundation serves as the “collaborative applicant” for the NWCoC, though its strategic thrusts and decisions are made by its own, separate NWCoC board.

