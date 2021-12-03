Northwest Gas Managing Director Rachel Sorrentino from Minneapolis was a guest speaker at the Walker Rotary meeting Nov. 23. Sorrentino, who is pictured with Walker Rotary President Brad Spry, is the fourth generation in her family to operate the business.
Photo submitted

Northwest Gas Managing Director Rachel Sorrentino from Minneapolis was a guest speaker at the Walker Rotary meeting Nov. 23. Sorrentino, who is pictured with Walker Rotary President Brad Spry, is the fourth generation in her family to operate the business. She talked about the partnership with Paul Bunyan Natural Gas. Northwest Gas provides natural gas service to customers in and around Walker. To inquire about service, the website is pbnaturalgas.com.

