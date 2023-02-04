The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is now accepting applications to its scholarship funds. Last year, scholarships housed at NMF issued 240 awards, totaling $288,000.
Scholarship awards can range from $500 to $4,000. Scholarship funds have a variety of focuses, such as support for students from specific school districts, those involved in certain extracurriculars, or those intending to pursue specific majors.
NMF encourages all high school seniors considering post-secondary education to take the time to research scholarship opportunities. The NMF scholarship portal makes it easy for students to identify the specific scholarships for which they are eligible through an eligibility quiz. Students input their information (e.g. high school district, high school extracurriculars, intended field of study, etc.) and then see a filtered result list.
The deadline to apply for most of the scholarships is April 15.
“NMF believes that the community members who will have the most impact in our communities are young learners who are prepared for success,” said Kelly Martinka, who leads scholarship funds on the NMF Philanthropy team. “We believe that students must take advantage of all educational opportunities presented to them.”
NMF hosts more than 114 scholarship opportunities for students throughout northwest Minnesota. Most of the scholarships are for high school seniors living within the 12-county region, however there also are opportunities for nontraditional students or college-enrolled students.
“Every year, we hear from numerous students who nearly didn’t apply because they didn’t think they’d be awarded,” Martinka said. “We encourage all students to take the time to apply.”
Applications are completed through the NMF website at www.nwmf.org by clicking on “scholarships” at the top of the homepage. Students will be required to create an online account and take the eligibility quiz to begin the application process.
If you are interested in learning about how you can establish a scholarship fund at Northwest Minnesota Foundation or to support one of the scholarship funds at NMF, please visit www.nwmf.org
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.