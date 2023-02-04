The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is now accepting applications to its scholarship funds. Last year, scholarships housed at NMF issued 240 awards, totaling $288,000.

Scholarship awards can range from $500 to $4,000. Scholarship funds have a variety of focuses, such as support for students from specific school districts, those involved in certain extracurriculars, or those intending to pursue specific majors.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments