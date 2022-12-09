BEMIDJI — The Northwest Minnesota Foundation has announced grant funding to support education and training efforts for nonprofit organizations.
The goal is to build leadership knowledge and skills to help nonprofit organizations in the Northwest Minnesota region more effectively fulfill their missions. The grant opportunity also supports local government and tribal organization education and training pursuits that expand leadership capacity.
NMF encourages nonprofits, tribal organizations, and local governments to apply. Grants up to $2,500 are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Applicants must be located within the NMF service area, which includes Red Lake Nation, White Earth Nation, and the 12 counties in Northwest Minnesota: Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake Falls, and Roseau.
Grant funding may support but is not limited to: staff and board trainings, purchasing professional licenses or certificates, travel, conferences, consultant hires, organizational or operational audits and other knowledge and capacity building initiatives.
A complete grant description, as well as details on how to apply, can be found online at www.nwmf.org. Click on “Grants” at the top of the page and then click on “Open Grant Rounds.” Anyone with questions about the grant should contact Nate Dorr, Vice President for Advocacy, via email to nated@nwmf.org
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.