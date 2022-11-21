BEMIDJI — The Northwest Minnesota Foundation has announced the availability of grant funding to support local equity and inclusion efforts.
The goal is to help communities in Northwest Minnesota build knowledge, understanding, and interpersonal development skills that lift up diverse and under-resourced populations in the region.
NMF encourages nonprofits, tribal organizations, and local governments to apply. Grants are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The maximum grant amount is $20,000 though the average expected grant is around $10,000.
Applicants must be located within the NMF service area, which includes Red Lake Nation, White Earth Nation, and the 12 counties in Northwest Minnesota: Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake Falls, and Roseau.
Expenses may include, but are not limited to: staff and board training, purchasing professional licenses or certificates, travel, community events, technical assistance, organizational or operational audits, culture diversity education and awareness initiatives, or other efforts as defined by the applicant that advances equity and inclusion initiatives.
A complete grant description, as well as details on how to apply, can be found online at www.nwmf.org. Click on “Grants” at the top of the page and then click on “Open Grant Rounds.” Anyone with questions about the grant should contact Nate Dorr, Vice President for Advocacy, via email to nated@nwmf.org
