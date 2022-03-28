BEMIDJI — The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is seeking landlords to join the Landlord Risk Mitigation Fund.
The primary purpose of the Landlord Risk Mitigation Fund is to reduce rental barriers for young adults experiencing homelessness and to establish a network of participating landlords in Northwest Minnesota.
The Landlord Risk Mitigation Fund will be managed by NMF’s staff and will be overseen by an independent advisory committee. The advisory committee is represented by local landlords, housing authorities, real estate experts, social service providers, and youth with lived experiences of homelessness.
The Landlord Risk Mitigation Fund serves homeless youth (age 25 or younger) who are unable to find a landlord willing to rent to them due to their age and/or history. This program seeks to remove housing barriers for those with negative rental histories by providing renters with additional insurance and support in the tenant application process. Additionally, landlords participating in the program agree to modify standard tenant selection criteria based on the financial assurance given by the program and work to remove any other barriers preventing access to affordable housing.
The primary role of participating landlords will be to develop positive relationships with supportive housing service providers and provide clients who are coming out of homelessness with needed housing. Landlords who have vacancies they wish to fill can choose to become a participating landlord and will provide housing to young adults who have experienced homelessness.
This program is available to all landlords that own or manage rental properties in the counties of Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau. The program is also eligible to those who own or manage rental dwellings or properties within the boundaries of the counties listed above, or within the following tribal nations: Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Red Lake Nation, and White Earth Nation.
