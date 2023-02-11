BEMIDJI — More than $840,000 was loaned or granted out into the region from October through December through the Northwest Minnesota Foundation. This three-month timeframe comprises the second quarter of NMF’s fiscal year.

Funds released by NMF included more than $450,000 through local philanthropic activities, more than $264,000 through NMF’s discretionary grant programs, and more than $126,000 through loans to small business owners.

