BEMIDJI — The Northwest Minnesota Foundation (NMF) is now accepting applications from those interested in serving on the NMF Board of Directors.
The NMF board is looking to elect a new member at its board meeting in November, with newly elected director starting their four-year terms in December.
NMF is a force and resource for Northwest Minnesota. The Foundation invests resources, facilitates collaboration, and promotes philanthropy to make the region a better place to live and work. NMF is committed to equity for all in the region and seeks to ensure that all programming and work involving the Foundation has been designed to be culturally supportive and effective for all.
The NMF Board of Directors is comprised of 12 community adults who reside within the Northwest Minnesota region, which includes two tribal nations (Red Lake Nation and White Earth Nation) and 12 counties (Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau).
NMF encourages applications from all who may be interested from throughout the region. Given its current strategies and board representation, NMF is particularly encouraging people from the following groups to apply:
• Age (40 or younger)
• Geography (residents of the following counties/geographic regions: Norman, Kittson, Hubbard, Polk, Beltrami, Red Lake, Pennington, Red Lake Nation, White Earth Nation)
• Ethnicity and under-represented (Indigenous persons, persons of color, immigrants/new Americans, LGBTQ, low-income)
• Sector (banking, health care, manufacturing, nonprofit, low-income serving, arts, early childhood)
