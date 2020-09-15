The Northwest Minnesota Foundation (NMF) board is seeking to elect new directors at the November 2020 board meeting.
Newly elected directors will begin their four-year terms in December. All are encouraged to apply. Some specific areas where the board desires greater representation include:
Age (40 or younger)
Geography (Counties: Norman, Kittson, Hubbard, Polk, Beltrami, Red Lake, Pennington, Red Lake Nation, White Earth Reservation)
Ethnicity and under-represented (indigenous persons, persons of color, immigrants/new Americans, LGBTQ, low-income)
Sector (banking, healthcare, manufacturing, nonprofit, low-income serving, arts, early childhood)
NMF invests resources, facilitates collaboration and promotes philanthropy to make the region a better place to live and work. The organization is committed to equity for all in the region, and seeks to ensure that all programming and work involving the foundation has been designed to be culturally supportive and effective for all. The vision of the foundation is that Northwest Minnesota will be a place where communities and people work together to foster opportunity, promote philanthropy, and enrich the lives of all residents.
Applications must be completed by Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. to be considered. A full position description and link to the online application can be found at www.nwmf.org/news/job-openings.
Interested applicants can contact Karen White, President and CEO, with any questions at karenw@nwmf.org or (218) 759-2057. Learn more at www.nwmf.org
