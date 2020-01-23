BEMIDJI — The Northwest Minnesota Women’s Fund is calling for funding proposals for programs and services that benefit women and girls within the 12 county Northwest Minnesota Foundation service area. Counties served by NMF are Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau.
The Northwest Minnesota Women’s Fund develops resources and serves as a catalyst for improving the quality of life for women and girls. They envision a region where women and girls reach their full potential and work toward that end through grants, scholarships, education, and recognition programs.
The Women’s Fund will consider grant applications for up to $10,000. To qualify for consideration, applications are due March 2, 2020 and must support the mission and vision of the Women’s Fund. Priority will be given to applications that support the Women’s Fund goals:
1. Developing entrepreneurial and economic opportunities for women
2. Supporting programs that lead to a safer environment for women and girls
3. Building networks of women in leadership positions throughout the region
4. Encouraging and equipping women and girls to achieve their full potential
Grant funds can be used for speakers, educational materials, program delivery expenses, research projects, and for professional development. Grant funds are not available for scholarships (higher education).
Criteria for selection
• Relationship of the project to Women’s fund mission and goals (as stated above)
• Evidence of grassroots support involving women
• Identified purpose and need for project
• Clear goals and action steps for completing the project
• Description of working relationship(s) with other partner(s) and/or funding sources
• Potential long-term impact of the project
• Evidence of an evaluation plan
Scholarships for Women
The Women’s Fund will offer scholarships to women from the 12 counties in the Women’s Fund service area who are pursuing post-secondary education at a public higher education institution in the area (Bemidji State University, Northwest Technical College in Bemidji, Northland Community and Technical College at Thief River Falls and East Grand Forks, the University of Minnesota Crookston, and the White Earth Tribal College).
Preference will be given to women who intend to remain in the region upon graduation. Scholarship funds are to be used for tuition and books or direct educational material expenses.
One scholarship is designated for a woman attending the University of Minnesota, Crookston, with preference given to an older than average woman student, and the Delta Kappa Gamma - Mu Chapter Myrtie Hunt Scholarship is designated for a woman pursuing post-secondary education at Bemidji State University, with preference given to applicants majoring in or pursuing a career in education.
The deadline for submission of grant proposals is March 2 and online scholarship applications should be completed by April 15. The grant application and online scholarship application are available on the NMF website www.nwmf.org<http://www.nwmf.org> under “Open Grant Rounds,” or contact Chris at (218) 759-2057 or (800) 659-7859, e-mail chrisb@nwmf.org
