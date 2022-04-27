BEMIDJI — The U.S. Small Business Administration has named the Northwest Regional Small Business Development Center as the Minnesota 2022 SBDC Center of Excellence.
In recognition of National Small Business Week, SBA’s Minnesota District will recognize its 2022 state winners at local events in the weeks ahead.
Hosted by Northwest Minnesota Foundation, the Northwest SBDC is led by Regional Director Philip Knutson and provides one-on-one, confidential consulting to business start-ups and existing businesses focusing on feasibility studies, market research, surveys, business plan development, loan packaging, operational assistance, and more throughout the 12-county Northwest region.
“Entrepreneurs in Minnesota are truly fortunate to have a strong Small Business Development Center network here to work with,” explained Brian McDonald, Minnesota’s SBA district director. “And the team at the Northwest SBDC is leading the way with exemplary dedication to small businesses in their region demonstrating their expertise to a variety of challenging business issues.”
In addition to one-on-one business assistance, the Northwest SBDC offers outstanding quality business and computer training seminars and workshops to businesses and entrepreneurs throughout the region to enhance the knowledge and increase efficiencies of area businesses. In FY2021, it assisted 811 small businesses and entrepreneurs, helping them access over $17 million in capital and supporting nearly 1,600 jobs.
Celebrating NSBW, the SBA will co-host a free, four-day virtual summit Monday through May 5, along with SCORE, to honor the nation’s 32.5 million small businesses for their perseverance. This year’s summit will feature access to critical federal resources, educational workshops, and networking to help our nation’s entrepreneurs pivot and grow in the face of any challenge, seize new opportunities, and make sure the dream of starting a small business is in reach for every American.
For registration and additional information on National Small Business Week, visit sba.gov/NSBW.
In addition, National Small Business Week recognitions and educational sessions will occur throughout each of the SBA’s 10 regions and 68 district offices. Here in Minnesota, the SBA will be honoring 11 Small Business Week winners and hosting multiple events. For future news with those details, sign up for our newsletter at www.sba.gov/updates and choose the Minnesota Newsletter.
