Bringing visual and literary arts to the North Central Community has been the mission of the Northwoods Arts Council since its inception. On August 10 in Hackensack from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., creative artists and amazing authors will again be part of the 24th annual Northwoods Art and Book Festival. This event has grown significantly in energy and talent over the years with an eclectic mix of artists and authors, children’s activities, food, wine and beer, along with live entertainment.
More than 60 artists will showcase their talents in a variety of media: paint, metal, clay, wood, jewelry, metal and wearable fiber. We have new artists joining the festival this year including Randy Napier, nature photographer from South Dakota; S.S. Baits with one of a kind fishing lures; and Linda Holliday, functional pottery. Some fan favorites returning include David Barthel, North Shore images; renowned wildlife artist Jerry Radeke; Becky and Bob Seeman (Artwoods), nature oriented silver jewelry and rustic furniture and accessories; Emily Gray Koehler, printmaker; and Barbara Robertson, precious metal, clay and custom design jewelry.
Matt Swenson will again be driving up Baxter, the Minnesota Art Truck, which is a mobile art studio. This is not a food truck but one stocked with a delicious assortment of one of a kind art to sell from Midwest artists. Baxter delivers loads of something for everyone with eye-catching art.
A student art exhibit by grades 7-12 students at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School will be held outside the entrance of the community building. Don’t forget to check out the children’s tent with fun colored hair extensions by Auna Brule, local hair stylist, face painting and freehand art. A Make and Take Lake Arts project will be available for the kids. The Lions will have the kids’ vision screening inside the community center.
Unique to the festival are the book arts. More than 30 Minnesota authors covering a variety of literary genre will be signing and selling their books. Some returning favorites include Candace Simar, historical fiction; Rosemary Vaughn, historical romance; Barbara Schlichting, mystery and children’s books; Colin Mustful, historical fiction; and Gene Stark, Minnesota special interest books. Several new authors will be participating including Carissa Andrews, international best-selling Indie author YA SciFi/fantasy/dystopian mix series; Susan Wardell, children’s picture book; and Becky Flansburg, non-fiction and children’s book.
A panel of three mystery writers, Christine Husom, Pat Dennis and Marlene Chabot from the Twin Cities chapter of Sisters in Crime will speak on the featured topic, “Murder She Writes Again and Again.”
Enjoy a glass of wine and beer as you stroll the festival grounds, or sit and listen to music by Wayne and the Boys. Come hungry as there are plenty of food and beverage choices.
New this year are food trucks Finer Eats and Meats from the south Minneapolis area, offering a diverse menu including several breakfast options, Walking Tacos, Pulled Pork, and Philly Cheese steak sandwiches or call 9-Yum Yum ambulance to the rescue with its mouth-watering array of treats stocked with Sebastian Joe’s Ice-Cream, novelty ice creams and popsicles.
Finally, making their first appearance at the festival, will be the Up North Kettle Corn II and The Church Pie Ladies serving up a slice of heaven — fruit pie ala mode with coffee. The group is represented by four local churches: United Congregational, The Lighthouse, Sacred Heart and St. Paul’s Lutheran.
NAC’s annual Art and Book Festival is a free event making the arts accessible to all. Festival artists and vendors will be located along Lake Avenue East, and also in the Community Building and the Fellowship Hall of Union Church, both on Lake Avenue.
Mark August 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on your calendar so you don’t miss all the fun. Check out NAC ‘s website northwoodsartscouncil.org and look for festival brochures and posters when out and about in the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.