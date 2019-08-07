The Northwoods Arts Council’s mission is to bring quality art and literature to the north woods, and we are hitting it out of the park.
Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. up and down Lake Avenue in Hackensack, we will have a one day celebration of artists, authors, kid’s activities, along with live music, beer, wine and amazing food. This will be the 24th year of our event, which continues to evolve and become more fabulous every year.
The NAC is attracting quality artists to the event. In addition to returning fan favorites, we have invited over 25 new, awesome and impressive artists joining the body of 60 talented artisans that include watercolorists, glass blowers, photographers, weavers, potters, metal work, print makers, jewelry, wood workers, yard art and fabric art. The artists will be on hand to explain how they create their one of a kind works and will be pleased to sell you a piece of their creativity.
New to the festival will be nature photographer, Randy Napier, from Grafton, N.D. After capturing unique wildlife images in their natural environment, Randy maintains complete control of his work by doing all of his own printing and utilizes today’s latest technology for archival printing. The images can be on traditional photographic paper or canvas on which he hand-signs and numbers each one before applying an archival coating and finishes by packaging with archival material.
Also new this year is S.S. Baits Co. that makes handcrafted wooden lures for multi-species fishing. As children, the Stennes sisters, Erica and Shanna, spent plenty of time on the water preening and modifying their tackle to better catch the elusive monsters of the lake. They will tell you that, “as adults we developed and expanded our skills to create one-of-a-kind lures that the fish cannot resist.”
Linda Holliday describes herself as a “dedicated potter” who has had the good fortune of learning from and being inspired by some of the greatest potters in Minnesota and beyond. You’ll find her functional pots can be used in your home; ones that are inspired by all things “Minnesota” from flora and fauna, the water, the cultures and the change of seasons, with the idea of making hearty comfort foods during the long winters. All of her pots are oven and microwave safe and meant to be strong and sturdy with somewhat feminine elements of color and design.
Printmaker Emily Gray Koehler will be making her second appearance at our event and will share her extraordinary work that is an expression of her passion for nature, which she uses to explore themes of environmental and ecological importance through colorful reduction woodcuts and collagraphs. By meeting Emily and viewing her creations in person, you will learn about and appreciate the time-consuming process of print-making.
We are so fortunate to be able to create this wonderful atmosphere in Hackensack once a year for all of our community to share. There will be something for everyone. So mark your calendar to be there Saturday, Aug. 10, for a truly magical time in the north woods.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.