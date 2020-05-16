Due to the uncertainties of COVID-19, the Northwoods Arts Council announces the cancellation of the 25th annual Northwoods Art and Book Festival Aug. 8 in Hackensack.
The council has scheduled Aug. 14, 2021, for the new 25th annual Northwoods Art & Book Festival.
“Our decision was based on the uncertainty of when society will be allowed to return to normal in our area and out of concern for the safety of the attendees, artists, authors, vendors, volunteers and entertainers. So many people come together to make our event a magical day in Hackensack and we just could not go forward knowing that the health of all could be jeopardized,” said NAC President Sue Ready.
“We look forward to August 14, 2021, a day filled with exceptional authors and artists who bring their creative work to the northwoods,” Ready continued. “In the meantime, we will keep you updated on how you can view some of the scheduled participants online at northwoodsartscouncil.org or our Facebook page. You will be amazed at the talent that we have lined up and you will want to mark your calendar for next year to experience a day filled with art and literature. Thank you for understanding our decision and know that we are committed to ‘Bringing the Arts to Life’ in the Hackensack community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.