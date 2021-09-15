Between the newly added weekly music concerts, the Art and Book Festival, and author presentations, the Northwoods Arts Council (NAC) made an immense impression, both economically and civically, in Hackensack this summer.
Even in the wake of the ongoing COVID cases, this 26-year-old non-profit organization continued to stay true to its mission of “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the north woods. The response from the community has been astonishing.
With the creation of Lakeside Concert Series, the community and businesses felt a positive impact of bringing live music every Friday afternoon and experienced different styles of music — all while enjoying the idyllic setting on the shores of Birch Lake.
Josh Duffee returned as well, but this time as a quartet. It was great that so many attendees experienced this type of music for the first time. Save the Date flyers were distributed as a reminder that the usual two-day jazz concerts, with the full Josh Duffee Big Band Orchestra, will return July 8-9, 2022. Grab your tickets when they become available, because they sell out fast.
Only one Lakeside Concert was postponed due to inclement weather, which has been rescheduled for Oct. 9 from 3 to 5 p.m., when “The Occasionals” will be featured as the last concert of the season, rain or shine.
The supportive Hackensack City Council has graciously granted our request to put “PLAN B” into effect. Inclement weather will not interfere with this event, since the Lakeside Concert would be moved into the Hackensack Community Building if necessary. Just bring your lawn chairs and spread out indoors to enjoy the music, while sipping your favorite beer available from Rendezvous Brewery.
The 26th annual Art and Book Festival was a huge success, with more than 60 artists and 32 authors being part of this one-day event, held the second Saturday in August. The weather was perfect, the quality of the art was outstanding and the authors were very well received. It is such a unique event, and Hackensack can be proud to say that this is the longest running art and literature festival in Minnesota.
Mark your calendar for next year’s event on Aug. 13. With activities for children, live music, beer by Rendezvous Brewery, food trucks and the newly-added “Pies by Guys,” this will make for an unforgettable day.
Just a reminder, NAC is always seeking new members who might be interested in joining this fun organization. Come check us out by attending the next meeting Sept. 20 beginning at 4 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hackensack.
Thank you to the City of Hackensack, to all the people who supported us by attending our events, as well as Five Wings Arts Council, Sourcewell, Itasca Mantrap, the Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation and the Hackensack Lions Club for their financial generosity.
See you next year!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.