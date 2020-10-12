Encouraged by positive responses to their Labor Day weekend lakeside concert, the Northwoods Arts Council is planning a series of 10 concerts next summer, beginning June 18, at Hackensack City Park on Birch Lake.
Lynn Van Allen announced the NAC’s plans at Hackensack’s virtual city council meeting Oct. 5. Not only was the Labor Day event a hit, featuring Wayne and the Boys, but many people suggested the NAC hold more concerts next year.
Van Allen said the NAC has applied for grants for next summer’s concert series and has received one, with a second pending. Funds will pay the artists, while the concerts will be free and open to the public, held at the park pavilion by the playground. The NAC will make sure the concerts don’t conflict with other events and that attendance stays within the state’s 250 person COVID-19 guideline, assuming this is still an issue.
Other details are still being worked out, including possible partnerships with local businesses.
While discussing how to spend the balance of the city’s CARES Act funding, Councilor Bill Kennedy reported that, based information received from Cass County, it appears CARES funding could be used to pay for the municipal liquor store’s new HVAC system since it would filter the COVID-19 virus from the air.
The main issue is how quickly the HVAC unit could be purchased and installed. The deadline for invoices is Nov. 17. The council approved purchase of an upgraded HVAC system for the muni and cleaning of ductwork, and will apply for CARES Act funds to cover costs. Liquor store manager Jason Marchwick will contact the vendor to see if he can meet the accelerated timeline.
The city also will purchase more upgraded touchless plumbing fixtures for the public restrooms at city park.
How much CARES Act funding the city has left depends on how much it will have to pay toward unemployment benefits for city employees laid off this spring due to COVID-19.
The council welcomed Miranda Sater, who is a member of the Minnesota Community Forestry Corps. She will be splitting her time 50-50 between the city and Deep Portage Learning Center.
Sater’s work with the city will involve improving tree health, the city’s tree canopy and planning for possible invasive species. Her Forestry Corps contract runs through August 2021, which means she would be on hand to give advice on next summer’s First Street project, which could include planting trees and shrubs.
Kennedy said the Library Committee has met several times with contractors to discuss various options for rebuilding, renovating or replacing the deteriorating log cabin structure at city park.
Costs could run anywhere from $175,000 to over $300,000. Issues include dimensions, configuration, feasibility, and whether it might be better to find another building in town that could serve as the library.
In other matters, the council
Approved 2021 liquor, cigarette, tap room and brewery license renewals for seven establishments.
Approved a resolution establishing The Hub as the polling place for any election that might occur in 2021.
Agreed that the Pickleball League can resume using the community building and that they will present a proposal with COVID-19 sanitizing and safety procedures.
Noted the next city newsletter will come out at the end of October.
Noted a city planning session Oct. 19, 5 p.m., via ZOOM
