Hotdish Heaven luncheon was a collaborative event hosted by The Hub and Northwoods Arts Council Sept. 16.
Jeanne Cooney, author of the “Hot Dish Cozy Mystery Series,” shared her writing expertise and Scandinavian humor with the audience while they all enjoyed a delicious hotdish lunch donated by community members. She also had on hand her three books from the series and cookbooks to sell. Hotdishes and bars were donated and enjoyed by all.
The event was a success and the two organizations hope to collaborate again in late spring with another author talk and luncheon.
At the end of the luncheon, Sue Larson, president of Hackensack Lions, presented Northwoods Arts Council with a check for $1,888, which were proceeds from the July Lions pancake breakfast.
