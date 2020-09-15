In response to a request by Birch Lake resident Fred Karlisch to have a musical event in the park, the Northwoods Arts Council sponsored a concert Sept. 5 where people on boats or sitting in the area could enjoy a fun farewell to summer.
Wayne and the Boys entertained Hackensack citizens and visitors from 1 to 4 p.m. with a wide variety of country, pop and old sing along favorites with everyone practicing social distancing.
While parents and family burst with pride, 9-year-old Landyn Hylla, whose family has had a cabin on Pleasant Lake for over 30 years, was brave enough to join in the fun with a couple of duets with entertainer Wayne Wagner. Everyone was very impressed with his desire to sing on stage!
“We came to see what it was like and were very pleasantly surprised,” community leader Denny Ganz shared. He was also impressed with the degree of Wagner’s talent.
Cheryl Nies, whose grandparents started Nies Resort on Birch Lake, stated, “What a fun concert! It was a great community event. I’d like to see more concerts like this in Hackensack.”
“This was great,” exclaimed Birch Lake resident Wayne Schmitz. “What can I do to contribute? We need more of this type of day in Hackensack,” he added as children played, people picnicked, boats dropped anchor and young and old clapped, danced and tapped their toes.
Blessed with perfect weather, the music succeeded in bringing some needed joy back into everyone’s life. Thank you for all the positive feedback.
The Northwoods Arts Council was happy that they were able to grant the wish and bring this outside event to Hackensack. The Northwoods Arts Council is looking forward to 2021 with hopes of their events being back on the calendar and continuing our mission of “Bringing the Arts to Life.”
