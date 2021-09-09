PARK RAPIDS — The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents Marcie Rendon and discussion on hner new book, “The Land Feeds Us, Body and Soul,” Sept. 21 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Armory Arts and Events Center.
Rendon, author of the novels “Girl Gone Missing” and “Murder on the Red River,” both set in the Red River Valley, will talk about her history of writing and how her Ojibwe heritage and connection to the land around her formed and shaped her story.
A citizen of the White Earth Nation, Rendon’s is listed on Oprah Magazine’s 2020 list of 31 Native American Authors to read. Other awards include 2020 McKnight Distinguished Artist Award, 50over50 AARP & Pollen Award.
Rendon’s novel “Girl Gone Missing” is the second Cash Blackbear novel and was nominated for the Putnam’s Son’s Sue Grafton Memorial Award at the Edgars, in 2020. “Murder on the Red River” (2017 Cinco Puntos Press) received the 2018 Pinckley Women’s Debut Crime Novel Award and the Western Writers of America Spur Award Finalist Contemporary Novel category.
She also has non-fiction children’s books and four plays published. Her script “Sweet Revenge” was chosen to be performed as a staged reading in the Oklahoma Indigenous Theatre Company’s 2020 New Native American Play Festival. The creative mind of Raving Native Theater, she curated Twin Cities Public Television’s Art Is…CreativeNativeResilience 2019.
The free HCLL program is open to the public and handicap accessible.
